Chinese bishop, priests arrested in latest crackdown

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu of Xinxiang and 10 priests of his diocese were arrested late last week, and are being held for “political sessions” with Communist Party officials. They are accused of criminal activity: conducting religious activities without government approval, and refusing to enlist in the government-backed Patriotic Church.



Bishop Zhang is recognized by the Holy See but not by the government. Under the terms of the secret agreement between the Vatican and Beijing, the Holy See recognized several bishops who had been appointed by the government. But Beijing did not reciprocate by recognizing bishops of the “underground” Church.

