European Commission president, Pontiff underscore good relations

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The relations between the Holy See, the Vatican, and the European Union are excellent,” Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU’s executive branch, said on May 22, the day she met with Pope Francis, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States. “The good cooperation is basically based on sharing the same values, working for peace, for solidarity, for the dignity of the human being.”

