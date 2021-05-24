Catholic World News

The Holy Spirit changes us so we can change the world: papal message to charismatic prayer vigil

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The ecumenical vigil (video) took place in Topeka, Rome, Buenos Aires, and Jerusalem; Pope Francis sent a video message in Spanish.

