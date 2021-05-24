Catholic World News

Like the Holy Spirit, become paracletes and comforters: papal homily for Pentecost Sunday

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Holy Spirit, Paraclete Spirit, comfort our hearts,” Pope Francis prayed at the conclusion of his homily during Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. “Make us missionaries of your comfort, paracletes of your mercy before the world. Our Advocate, sweet Counselor of the soul, make us witnesses of the ‘today’ of God, prophets of unity for the Church and humanity, and apostles grounded in your grace, which creates and renews all things. Amen.”

