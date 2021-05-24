Catholic World News

May the Ignatian Year help us see all things new in Christ: papal message

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has recorded a Spanish-language video message for the Jesuits’ Ignatian Year, which commemorates the 500th anniversary of St. Ignatius of Loyola’s injury during the Battle of Pamplona—an injury that set him on the path of deeper conversion to Christ.

