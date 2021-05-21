Catholic World News

Faith institutions divest from fossil fuels ahead of G7, COP26

May 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Global Catholic Climate Movement

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the G7 nations are scheduled to meet at a June summit; COP26 is the 2021 UN Climate Change Summit. “Listening to the cry of humanity, the cry of creation and the cry of young people, cries that Pope Francis so powerfully brings to our attention, it became clear our diocese could not continue its investments in fossil-fuel related funds,” said Bishop Brendan Leahy of Limerick (Ireland).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!