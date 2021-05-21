Catholic World News

Texas governor signs ‘heartbeat’ bill into law

May 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Our creator endowed us with the right to life, and yet, millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” said Gov. Greg Abbott.

