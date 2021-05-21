Catholic World News

New Jersey bishops reinstate general obligation to attend Mass

May 21, 2021

Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Newark

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop of Albany (NY) has also lifted the general dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

