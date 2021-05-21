Catholic World News

New York Times highlights work of ‘memento mori’ sister

May 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Meet the Nun Who Wants You to Remember You Will Die” is the headline of the New York Times story on Sister Theresa Aletheia Noble, a Daughter of St. Paul.

