Bishop Wall responds to Bishop McElroy on Holy Communion and politicians

May 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Wall has been bishop of Gallup, NM, since 2009; Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego has rejected arguments that Catholic politicians who support abortion (including President Biden) should not receive Holy Communion.

