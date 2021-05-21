Catholic World News

US bishops’ chairman for international justice and peace calls for prayers for Church and peoples of China

May 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI designated May 24 (the feast of Our Lady Help of Christians) as a day of prayer for the Church in China.

