Supreme Court dismisses Title X abortion cases

May 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court dismissed three cases related to a 2019 Trump administration regulation that barred clinics that receive federal family-planning funds from providing abortion referrals. The Biden administration pledged to enforce the 2019 regulation while drafting its own policies.

