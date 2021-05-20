Catholic World News

In England, Muslim prosecutor to lead Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency

May 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The new agency, established by the bishops of England and Wales, is “a professional standards body to which all Catholic dioceses and religious life groups in England and Wales will be accountable.”

