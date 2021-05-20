Catholic World News

Australian bishop will not be prosecuted for sexual misconduct allegations

May 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Australian Broadcasting Corporation

CWN Editor's Note: In November 2020, a priest “ shared concerns about Vatican inaction in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations” against Bishop Christopher Saunders. The prelate has been Bishop of Broome since 1996.

