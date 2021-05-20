Catholic World News

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem: Internal tensions, more than war, are a sign of deep crisis

May 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The war between Israel and Hamas is nothing new, unfortunately, and will lead to nothing, other than more rubble and deaths,” Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa said of the current Israel–Palestine crisis, which began on May 6.

