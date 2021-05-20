Catholic World News

Woman, in lawsuit, alleges former Newark archbishop abused her when she was 5

May 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: This is the first such allegation made against Archbishop Peter Gerety (1912-2016), who was Archbishop of Newark from 1974 to 1986.

