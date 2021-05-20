Catholic World News

Revised canon law on crimes, penalties almost ready for publication

May 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI, out of concern for the “integrity and consistent application of discipline in the Church,” gave the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts the mandate to revise the system of penalties outlined in the 1983 Code of Canon Law.

