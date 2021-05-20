Catholic World News

Latin American bishops meet, discuss renewal process

May 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The process’s nine principles are “synodality, collegiality, integral conversion, being a prophetic voice, having an integral vision, effectiveness, networking, promoting decentralization, [and] welcoming and contributing to the Magisterium of the Church,” according to the report.

