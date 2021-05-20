Catholic World News

China’s demographic crisis hastens need to end population control

May 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Young Chinese people do not want to have children: it costs too much and the state does not help them,” according to the report. “Pregnant Chinese women give birth to 1.3 children each, far from the 2.1 needed to keep the population stable.”

