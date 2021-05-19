Catholic World News

High bail set for financier involved in Vatican real-estate scandal

May 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A British judge has set bail £1.1 million ($1.6 million) for Gianluigi Torzi, the Italian investor at the center of a Vatican real-estate scandal. The judge explained that he set the bail figure high because Torzi—who faces criminal charges in Italy, as well as Vatican complaints—represents a flight risk. The judge noted that Torzi’s financial holdings are “opaque,” in reference to his complicated transactions.

