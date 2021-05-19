Catholic World News

How did abortion become legal in majority-Catholic Argentina?

May 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The eventual success of that ‘green wave’ campaign—a landmark law was enacted this January—came despite fierce opposition from the churches,” writes Philip Jenkins. “This points to an epochal change in the power of organized religion in the region at large.”

