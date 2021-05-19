Catholic World News

Pennsylvania diocese pays $16.6M to victims; total costs: $31.35M

May 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Erie Times-News

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Erie released a list, last updated in 2019, of 81 priests, religious, and lay employees who have been credibly accused of the sexual abuse of minors.

