Washington cardinal leads worldwide Rosary for end to pandemic

May 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The May 17 recitation of the Rosary at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception was part of the monthlong Rosary marathon begun by Pope Francis.

