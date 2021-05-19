Catholic World News

Ukraine Catholics fear threat of Russian invasion, conflicts with Orthodox

May 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Jonathan Luxmoore reports that “the security alarm is the worst since Crimea’s forced April 2014 annexation by Russia sparked a war against Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions.”

