Uyghur journalist: ‘The Chinese government sees any religion as a threat to its rule’

May 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Chinese government has established a list of criteria by which the authorities would deem someone as extremist, just to name a few: growing a beard, wearing a headscarf or long dress, keeping religious books at home, naming your child with Islamic name, as Mohamed,” said Gulchehra Hoja. “Just having one of those criteria applied to you is enough to be sent to camps.”

