Young people and religious freedom are the priorities of Hong Kong’s new bishop
May 19, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: AsiaNews has published a profile of Father Stephen Chow Sau-yan, SJ, the diocese’s new bishop.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
