Caritas International issues appeal for Gaza humanitarian aid

May 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas International, the consortium of Catholic relief agencies, has issued a special call medical aid for the people of the Gaza, where Israeli air strikes have caused hundreds of casualties. Sister Bridget Tighe, the secretary-general of Caritas Jerusalem, reports: “The continuous bombings do not yet allow Caritas Jerusalem to intervene, but once a ceasefire takes effect, we will provide outpatient trauma care and essential primary health care in our clinic.”

