Catholics and Protestants share Communion at German ecumenical convention

May 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In four services in the city [Frankfurt], Catholics were invited to take part in an Evangelical [Lutheran] Supper with Protestants and similarly invited to celebrate the Catholic Eucharist, with the decision to receive Holy Communion at Mass or bread at a Protestant service left to an individual’s conscience,” according to the report.

