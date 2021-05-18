Catholic World News

160 Indian priests have died of Covid

May 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Many priests are dying for want of timely medical care. It is a horrific situation,” said Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

