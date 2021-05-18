Catholic World News

Archdiocese of Baltimore relaxes social distancing for Masses

May 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays or holy days of obligation, issued by Archbishop William E. Lori when the pandemic began, remains in place for now,” according to the report.

