DR Congo bishop warns of violent large-scale Islamization

May 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Armed groups are destroying schools and hospitals,” said Bishop Paluku Sekuli Melchisédech of Butembo-Beni, in the eastern part of the nation. “There are at least 3 million displaced persons and about 7,500 people have been kidnapped. A large-scale project is underway to Islamize or expel the indigenous populations . . . They were given the choice between death and converting to Islam.”

