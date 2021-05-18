Catholic World News

Walking, discernment, prayer: papal message to Spanish religious

May 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “To keep alive the foundational charism means keeping it moving and growing, in dialogue with what the Spirit is telling us in the history of the times,” Pope Francis said in his Spanish-language video message to the 50th National Week for Institutes of Consecrated Life.

