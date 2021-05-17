Catholic World News

Catholic schools are losing students at record rates, and hundreds are closing

May 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “At least 209 of the country’s nearly 6,000 Catholic schools have closed over the past year,” according to the report. “Nationwide, Catholic school enrollment fell 6.4% at the start of this school year, the largest single-year decline since the NCEA [National Catholic Educational Association] began tracking such data in the 1970s.”

