Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic World News

Papal support for the Italian Charismatic Consultation

May 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a video message to participants in the meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

