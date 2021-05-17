Catholic World News

US climate envoy Kerry meets with Pope on climate crisis

May 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “The Pope is one of the great voices of reason and compelling moral authority on the subject of the climate crisis,” the former US Secretary of State said in an interview after the meeting. “He’s been ahead of the curve. He’s been a leader. His encyclical Laudato si’ is really a very, very powerful document, eloquent and morally very persuasive.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!