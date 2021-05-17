Catholic World News

Christ’s Ascension brings us joy, Pope tells pilgrims

May 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Brothers and sisters, on this Feast of the Ascension, while we contemplate Heaven, where Christ has ascended and sits at the right hand of the Father, let us ask Mary, Queen of Heaven, to help us be courageous witnesses to the Risen One in the world, in the concrete situations of life,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his May 16 Regina Caeli address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

