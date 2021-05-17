Catholic World News

‘Stop the clamor of arms!’: papal appeal to Israeli, Palestinian leaders

May 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us pray constantly that the Israelis and Palestinians may find the path of dialogue and forgiveness, to be patient builders of peace and justice, opening up, step after step, to a common hope, to a coexistence among brothers and sisters,” Pope Francis said in his appeal for peace, which followed his May 16 Regina Caeli address.

