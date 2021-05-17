Catholic World News

Papal call for participation in Laudato Si’ Week

May 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his 2015 encyclical Laudato si’ to care for our common home. “Today ‘Laudato Si’ Week’ begins, to educate more and more to listen to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor,” the Pope said on May 16. “I thank the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, the Global Catholic Climate Movement, Caritas Internationalis and the numerous member organizations, and I invite everyone to participate.”

