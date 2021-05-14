Catholic World News

Christians suffer in Gaza, Israeli strikes disproportionate, bishop says

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo, the vicar of the Jerusalem patriarchate, reports that Christian home in the Gaza strip, as well as a convent and a parochial school, have been hit by Israeli air strikes this week. Bishop Marcuzzo said that Israel’s response to Hamas missiles has been disproportionate. More than 100 of the casualties in Gaza have been women and children, he said, remarking that “the famous ‘smart bombs’ harm everyone.”

