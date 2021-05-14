Catholic World News

Pelosi ‘pleased’ with Vatican statement on Communion and abortion

May 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that she is “pleased with what the Vatican put out” on the controversy over the reception of Communion by Catholic politicians who favor legal abortion. Pelosi interpreted a statement by Cardinal Luis Ladaria as saying “don’t be divisive on the subject.” The cardinal actually was clear in saying that pro-abortion politicians should not receive the Eucharist, but Pelosi said she would “use my own judgment on that.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!