Catholic World News
ATF rules Philadelphia church fire was arson
May 14, 2021
» Continue to this story on WHYY-TV
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Philadelphia closed St. Leo’s Church in 2019.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!