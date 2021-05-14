Catholic World News

Jewish, Catholic, Muslim leaders respond to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We join with the Holy Father, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, and other brethren who have called on the international community to intervene in the promotion of a just peace in the Holy City,” the US bishops’ chairman for international justice and peace said in a statement.

