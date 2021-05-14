Catholic World News

As Catholic school district promotes Pride flag, Toronto archdiocese says cross the best symbol of inclusion

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholic school systems in Ontario are taxpayer-funded and schools are not owned by the dioceses in which they operate,” the report explains. “While bishops set catechetical curricula and ensure sacramental ministry in school contexts, they do not exercise control over elected boards.”

