Archaeologist wins Pontifical Academies Award

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The pontifical academies bestowed their 2020 gold medal, postponed because of Covid, on Professor Gyozo Vörös for his work on the Machaerus archaeological excavations. Silver medals were awarded to Dr. Domenico Benoci and Dr. Gabriele Castiglia.

