Torzi, key figure in Vatican real-estate scandal, detained in London

May 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Gianluigi Torzi, a key figure in the London real-estate deal that triggered a Vatican scandal, has been detained in London. Torzi was arrested on a warrant issued by Italian prosecutors, who charge Torzi with money-laundering and tax evasion. He had been arrested by Vatican police last June, but released after 10 days. Vatican prosecutors still charge him with embezzlement, but have not formally indicted him.



Vatican officials had sought to freeze Torzi’s assets in the United Kingdom, but a British judge released, saying that the Vatican had not shown sufficient evidence of wrongdoing. Torzi’s return to Rome, to face the charges made by Italian prosecutors, could shed more light on the Vatican’s financial scandal.

