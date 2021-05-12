Catholic World News

Pope Francis recalls assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II

May 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: After his regular public audience on May 12, Pope Francis reminded a group of Polish pilgrims that this week marks the 40th anniversary of the shooting of Pope John Paul II. The assassination attempt occurred on the feast of Our Lady of Fatima, and beloved Polish Pontiff credited her with saving his life. “Let us place ourselves with trust under her maternal protection,” Pope Francis said.

