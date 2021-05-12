Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin speaks on ‘synodality and the long game of Pope Francis,’ takes swipe at former President Trump

May 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In early 2013, we thought it was about institutional reform,” said the Archbishop of Newark. “In 2016, as Donald Trump, Rodrigo Duterte, and other demagogues strutted into power, we could see clearly that Pope Francis, a man who witnessed the horrors of Argentina’s Dirty War up close, could prophetically offer an alternative to this dark, brutalizing worldview.”

