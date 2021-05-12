Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Amid political crisis, Salvadoran bishops call for ‘authentic democracy’

May 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Elections have consequences,” President Nayib Bukele said after the firing of five high court judges and the nation’s attorney general. “That’s not weakening democracy. That’s strengthening democracy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

