Amid political crisis, Salvadoran bishops call for ‘authentic democracy’

May 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Elections have consequences,” President Nayib Bukele said after the firing of five high court judges and the nation’s attorney general. “That’s not weakening democracy. That’s strengthening democracy.”

