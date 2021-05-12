Catholic World News

Leading Ukrainian prelate criticizes idea of state church

May 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We absolutely do not share the idea of ​​the so-called state church,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. “Why? Because then the Church loses her freedom.” The prelate also warned, “If society falls apart and the state and business start building relations without taking into account the interests of society, then it ends in corruption, in a merger of big business and state institutions.”

