With only 12 million newborns in 2020, China’s economic future is at risk

May 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The most worrying trend is the drop in the population of working age, down by 6.79% compared to 2010,” according to the report. “This is a nightmare for the Chinese Communist Party, which bases its legitimacy on economic growth and the promise of prosperity for the Chinese.”

